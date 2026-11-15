Utah running back Wayshawn Parker appears to be dealing with lingering effects of a heel injury during Saturday night’s Big 12 showdown against Arizona, raising questions about his availability for the remainder of the game.

Parker, who suffered the injury during Utah’s victory over BYU last weekend, has recorded just one carry against the Wildcats.

During the FOX Sports broadcast, sideline reporter Jenny Taft provided a concerning update on the running back’s condition.

Taft described Parker as “visibly uncomfortable without a helmet in hand” while standing on the Utah sideline.

The observation raises questions about whether Parker will return to action, although Utah has not officially announced that he is out for the remainder of the game.

Wayshawn Parker’s Heel Injury Remains a Concern

Parker entered Saturday’s matchup with questions surrounding his health after suffering the heel injury against BYU.

His limited involvement against Arizona suggests the issue could still be affecting his ability to contribute, although the Utes have not provided a definitive explanation for his lack of carries.

Taft’s report adds to the uncertainty, particularly with Parker standing on the sideline without his helmet.

However, there has been no official confirmation that Parker has been ruled out, and his status remains worth monitoring as the game progresses.

The Utes will hope the injury does not become a longer-term concern as they approach the final stretch of the regular season.

Utah’s Big 12 Championship Hopes Add to Injury Stakes

Parker’s health is particularly important given Utah’s position in the Big 12 Championship race.

The Utes entered Saturday’s matchup against Arizona undefeated in conference play and holding the inside track toward a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

ESPN Analytics recently gave Utah a 93% chance of reaching the conference title game, highlighting the importance of maintaining its momentum.

With the regular season winding down, Utah will need its offensive playmakers healthy for a potential championship push.

For now, Parker’s status remains uncertain, and his limited workload against Arizona will be something to watch.

This story will be updated if Utah provides additional information on Parker’s injury or availability.