Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker received medical attention for an apparent shoulder issue during Saturday night’s Big 12 showdown against Texas Tech, although he was able to return to the field.

According to the Tulsa World’s Eric Bailey, trainers immediately examined Mestemaker’s shoulder after the quarterback came off the field during the game following a sack by AJ Holmes. Here’s what it looked like.

Bailey reported that Oklahoma State’s radio broadcast noted trainers were checking Mestemaker’s range of motion following the Cowboys’ previous offensive possession.

However, the quarterback subsequently returned to the field, providing an encouraging sign for Oklahoma State as it battles the Red Raiders in a crucial Big 12 matchup.

The severity of the apparent injury remains unclear, and there has been no confirmed diagnosis.

Drew Mestemaker Returns After Shoulder Examination

Mestemaker’s return is significant for an Oklahoma State team that has relied heavily on its quarterback throughout the 2026 season.

The Cowboys entered Saturday’s matchup riding momentum from a dominant 66-28 victory over Kansas State, a game in which Mestemaker accounted for six total touchdowns.

His emergence has helped Oklahoma State remain in the Big 12 Championship conversation heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Any extended absence would be a major concern for the Cowboys, particularly against a Texas Tech team that entered Week 11 ranked No. 12 in the College Football Playoff standings.

For now, Mestemaker’s ability to return suggests Oklahoma State has avoided an immediate quarterback change, although his condition will be worth monitoring throughout the remainder of the game.

Oklahoma State, Texas Tech Battle With Big 12 Title Implications

Saturday’s matchup carries enormous implications for the Big 12 Championship race.

Texas Tech entered the game with a 5-1 conference record, while Oklahoma State was just one game behind at 4-2.

A Cowboys victory would create additional chaos near the top of the standings, while the Red Raiders are looking to remain in control of their path to Arlington.

Mestemaker’s health could play an important role in determining how Oklahoma State finishes the night.

The Cowboys have not announced an official injury designation, and his return to action does not necessarily rule out lingering discomfort.

This story will be updated if additional information becomes available about Mestemaker’s shoulder.