Iowa State running back Aiden Flora was asked whether he deserves to win the Heisman Trophy following another spectacular performance in Week 11, and his response was a refreshing reminder of what college football is all about.

Flora, one of the biggest breakout stars in the Big 12 this season, helped lead Iowa State to a convincing 41-13 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday.

But when the conversation turned to college football’s most prestigious individual award, the former walk-on wasn’t interested in campaigning for himself.

Aiden Flora Gives Humble Response to Heisman Question

“I don’t think you deserve anything in life. You’re just working for it,” Flora said to Cyclone Fanatic when asked about his Heisman candidacy.

The Iowa State star continued by expressing gratitude for the opportunity to play college football.

“Honestly, I’m just blessed by the Lord to play this game, blessed to be with this team, blessed to be with the staff. If it happens, it happens. But honestly, the Lord has blessed me so much that I couldn’t be more thankful for that.”

It’s an answer that fits Flora’s remarkable journey.

The Adel, Iowa, native began his college career as a walk-on before earning a scholarship under head coach Jimmy Rogers.

Now, he’s become one of the most productive and versatile offensive players in the country.

Does Aiden Flora Have a Heisman Trophy Case?

Flora entered Saturday’s game leading the Big 12 with 1,119 rushing yards while ranking fifth nationally in rushing yards per game.

Against Cincinnati, he delivered another monster performance, rushing for 216 yards and scoring three first-quarter touchdowns, including a 77-yard touchdown run.

His season has also featured contributions as a passer and punt returner, making him one of the most versatile players in college football.

Flora was recently named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which recognizes the nation’s most versatile player, and a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top former walk-on.

Iowa State’s record could make it difficult for Flora to earn serious consideration among the Heisman finalists, particularly with contenders from nationally ranked programs receiving greater attention.

But his production and remarkable rise deserve recognition.

And if his response Saturday is any indication, Flora is far more concerned about helping Iowa State win football games than collecting individual awards.

For a former walk-on who has become one of the Big 12’s biggest stars, that’s a pretty compelling story.