The Big 12 Conference found a way to keep its entire Saturday football schedule intact following Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop. The SEC, however, postponed Oklahoma’s home game against Ole Miss until Sunday, sparking a public dispute between the Sooners and conference commissioner Greg Sankey.

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny strongly criticized the decision, claiming the SEC threatened the Sooners with a forfeit if they refused to play Sunday.

The controversy raises an obvious question: Why could the Big 12 make its schedule work while the SEC couldn’t?

Big 12 Adjusts Kickoff Times, SEC Postpones Game

Friday’s FAA ground stop disrupted travel plans for several Big 12 programs, including Utah, Baylor, Kansas State and Arizona State.

Rather than move games to Sunday, the Big 12 adjusted kickoff times to accommodate travel difficulties.

Kansas State’s game at TCU remained scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, while other matchups, including Utah at Arizona and Baylor at BYU, received later kickoff times.

Arizona State also traveled across the country for its game at UCF.

Meanwhile, the SEC moved Ole Miss at Oklahoma from Saturday afternoon to Sunday at noon CT.

Oklahoma AD Blasts SEC Decision, Ole Miss Explains Travel Issues

Denny said Oklahoma objected strongly to the postponement, but Sankey informed the school that refusing to play Sunday would result in a forfeit.

“Put simply, this decision isn’t fair to our athletes, our institution or to Sooner Nation,” Denny said.

Ole Miss, however, offered an explanation for why its circumstances were different.

In a statement Saturday, the Rebels said their charter broker informed them that JetBlue could not operate their Friday night flight following the ground stop.

By the time other options were explored, the school said it was too late to arrange an eight-hour bus trip or another flight.

Ole Miss also noted that some SEC teams had access to Friday charter flights or shorter bus trips, advantages the Rebels did not have.

The result is an unusual situation in which Oklahoma is openly criticizing its own conference’s scheduling decision.

And while the Big 12’s approach kept its Saturday slate intact, the circumstances surrounding Ole Miss demonstrate that not every team faced identical travel options.

Still, the contrast between the conferences is striking.

The Big 12 changed kickoff times. The SEC changed the day of a game, and now one of its own members is publicly questioning the decision.

Oklahoma Offers $2 Beers, Hot Dogs After SEC Schedule Change

Despite its frustration with the SEC’s decision, Oklahoma is offering fans several incentives to attend Sunday’s rescheduled game against Ole Miss.

According to an announcement shared by Brandon Marcello, the Sooners will offer $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain drinks, hot chocolate and 16-ounce beers at the game.

Oklahoma is also offering free hand warmers and ponchos while supplies last, along with a 20% discount on merchandise and discounts of up to 60% on select items.

OU students will receive free admission with a valid student ID, while season-ticket holders who use their tickets for Sunday’s game can earn 50 bonus Sooner Points.

The school is also offering complimentary tickets to select upcoming OU events, including its December 1 men’s basketball game against Syracuse.

The promotions are an effort to encourage attendance after the unusual move from Saturday to Sunday, which has disrupted plans for fans hoping to watch the Sooners at their originally scheduled kickoff time.