Houston‘s College Football Playoff hopes took a devastating hit Friday night as the No. 14 Cougars suffered a stunning 42-32 loss to Colorado in Boulder.

The defeat dropped Houston to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play, effectively ending the Cougars’ hopes of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game and leaving their CFP chances hanging by a thread.

Meanwhile, Colorado delivered one of its biggest victory of the Deion Sanders era, beating an AP Top 15 opponent for the first time since defeating No. 3 Oklahoma in 2007.

Houston Blows Early Lead Against Colorado

For much of the first half, it looked like Houston would take care of business against a Colorado team that entered Friday with just three victories.

The Cougars built a 20-7 lead late in the second quarter behind quarterback Conner Weigman and running back Makhi Hughes.

But everything changed from there.

Colorado scored 28 unanswered points, turning a 13-point deficit into a 35-20 advantage.

The Buffaloes finished with 466 total yards, including 249 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, as Houston’s defense struggled to contain Colorado’s explosive plays.

Richard Young rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 217 yards and a score.

Weigman finished with 272 passing yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Houston’s third loss of the season.

What Does Colorado Loss Mean for Houston’s CFP Chances?

The timing couldn’t be much worse for Willie Fritz and the Cougars.

Houston entered Week 11 ranked No. 14 in the College Football Playoff standings, still holding an outside chance of reaching the 12-team field. With the loss, Houston is now 4-3, and for now, at 7th place in the Big 12, trailing Utah, Texas Tech and four teams who are 4-2 going into Saturday.

But with three losses, including Friday’s defeat to a Colorado team that entered the game 3-6, the Cougars now face an almost impossible path to the postseason tournament.

The Cougars finish the regular season against West Virginia and Baylor, but even winning both games would leave them needing considerable help.

For Colorado, the victory provides a much-needed boost for Sanders amid growing questions about his future in Boulder.

The Buffaloes improve to 4-6 and must win their final two games to become bowl eligible.

But the bigger story for the Big 12 is Houston’s collapse.

A team that entered November with legitimate championship aspirations now appears destined to watch the conference title game and College Football Playoff from home.