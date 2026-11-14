Updated Saturday, November 14: The Big 12 has confirmed Kansas State–TCU will kick off as scheduled at 1 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Four Big 12 football games have been moved to new kickoff times for Saturday, November 14, following the nationwide FAA ground stop that disrupted team travel Friday evening.

According to the Big 12 Conference, Kansas at West Virginia, Baylor at BYU, Arizona State at UCF and Utah at Arizona will all kick off at different times than originally scheduled.

The changes come after multiple Big 12 programs were unable to depart for their road games Friday night because of the aviation disruption.

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Updated Big 12 Week 11 Kickoff Times

Here are the four schedule changes, with all times listed in Central Time.

Kansas at West Virginia: Moved from 4:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Moved from 4:30 p.m. to on Arizona State at UCF: Moved from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU

Moved from 2:30 p.m. to on Baylor at BYU: Moved from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CT on FOX

Moved from 2:30 p.m. to on No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona: Moved from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. CT on FOX

The Utah-Arizona matchup is particularly significant, with the Utes entering the weekend undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Baylor’s trip to BYU also carries major Big 12 Championship implications, with both programs entering Week 11 with two conference losses.

Meanwhile, Kansas is looking to keep its bowl eligibility hopes alive against West Virginia.

Kansas State vs. TCU Will Be Played as Scheduled

The Big 12 Conference confirmed Saturday morning that Kansas State’s road game against TCU will be played as originally scheduled despite Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop.

The Wildcats and Horned Frogs will kick off at 1:00 p.m. CT on ESPNU from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kansas State was among the Big 12 programs whose travel plans were disrupted Friday, raising questions about whether Saturday’s game would need to be delayed.

However, the conference’s latest announcement removes that uncertainty, with the matchup set to proceed at its originally scheduled time.

Big 12 Conference Responds to FAA Ground Stop

The Big 12 issued an official statement Friday evening acknowledging the travel problems and the possibility of schedule changes.

“Due to the national FAA ground stop impacting team travel, the Big 12 Conference is evaluating potential changes to Saturday’s football schedule,” the conference said.

“The conference will continue to monitor the travel disruptions alongside its member institutions and provide updates for Saturday’s games.”

The statement followed reports that Utah, Baylor, Kansas State and Arizona State would not depart Friday night as originally planned.

This story will be updated as additional Big 12 schedule changes are announced.