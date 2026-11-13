Five Big 12 legs are up for the Ray Guy Award, which recognizes the country’s leading punter, multiple schools announced on Friday.

The conference seated five of the 10 semifinalists up for the honor, awarded during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Friday, Dec. 11.

• Big 12 finalists: Baylor senior Palmer Williams, BYU junior Fuller Shurtz, Cincinnati senior Max Fletcher, Kansas State senior Simon McClannan, and Texas Tech senior Will Karoll are all five of the 10 semifinalists.

• Fellow semifinalists: Bailey Ettridge (Oregon), Ethan Hyams (Wake Forest), James Wagenseller (Army), Tyler White (Texas A&M), and Archie Wilson (Nebraska) are the other players in contention for the honor.

Across the FBS, McClannan (48.2 yards per punt) and Williams (48.1) are 7th and 8th, respectively, amongst the nation’s leading punt specialists.

Former Texas Longhorns punter Michael Dickson, now with the Seattle Seahawks, last secured the award on behalf of the Big 12 in 2017.

The Ray Guy Award is named after William Ray Guy, a historically notable American football punter from Southern Miss who became the first-ever punter selected in the first round of the NFL Draft (Raiders, 1973).