The Big 12 enters Week 11 with a little bit of everything on the line. Utah is trying to keep its perfect season alive, Texas Tech controls its own destiny in the race to Arlington, Baylor has suddenly become one of the hottest teams in the conference, and several programs are chasing bowl eligibility. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, every game feels bigger than the last. Here are the biggest questions I’m asking as another pivotal Big 12 weekend approaches.

Can Anyone Be Stopped in Stillwater?

There aren’t many games that take me back to the days when Big 12 offenses ruled college football.

During the era of quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield, explosive offenses seemed to dominate every Saturday. While the conference has become more balanced in recent years, there have still been times this season when defense has been optional.

This weekend’s matchup between Texas Tech and Oklahoma State feels like one of those games.

The Cowboys boast one of the nation’s most productive offenses behind quarterback Drew Mestemaker, while Texas Tech owns one of the top-scoring offenses in the Big 12. Add in two defenses that have been inconsistent throughout the season, and it’s fair to wonder whether anyone will be able to get a stop.

The biggest question may not be who wins, but how many points it will take to do it.

Will Utah Go Down This Weekend?

There are only two undefeated teams left in college football, and one of them resides in the Big 12.

Utah enters Week 11 ranked No. 2 in the nation and sitting atop the conference standings with a perfect 9-0 record.

However, a trip to Arizona presents a dangerous challenge.

The Wildcats are led by quarterback Noah Fifita and remain one of the toughest teams in the conference to face at home. We have repeatedly seen teams struggle the week after emotional rivalry victories, and Utah is coming off its biggest win of the season against BYU.

The Utes still have several hurdles remaining on their schedule, but this game feels like the one most likely to derail an undefeated season. If Utah survives Tucson, a 12-0 regular season becomes a very realistic possibility.

Can Baylor Keep It Going?

Few teams in the Big 12 are playing better football right now than Baylor.

Since moving on from Dave Aranda, the Bears have looked rejuvenated. First, they dominated a UCF team that had just knocked off BYU. Then they followed it up with an impressive win over Iowa State.

The biggest difference has been quarterback DJ Lagway.

Lagway is finally beginning to resemble the player many expected him to be, and the defense has elevated its play at the same time. Baylor still has flaws, but the team’s confidence is noticeably higher than it was a few weeks ago.

Now comes the real test.

A trip to Provo to face BYU will tell us whether this resurgence is sustainable or simply a short-term spark following a coaching change.

Who Wants to Go Bowling?

Bowl eligibility remains one of the biggest storylines entering Week 11.

Four Big 12 teams enter the weekend sitting at 5-4: Arizona State, UCF, Cincinnati, and West Virginia.

At least one of those teams is guaranteed to reach six wins because Arizona State travels to Orlando to face UCF. The winner will secure a bowl berth, while the loser will still have work left to do.

The path is more difficult for Cincinnati and West Virginia.

The Bearcats travel to Ames for a tough road matchup against Iowa State, while West Virginia faces a Kansas team desperate to salvage its season.

With only three weeks remaining, every opportunity matters. Don’t be surprised if multiple teams punch their bowl tickets this weekend and take a major step toward finishing the season on a positive note.