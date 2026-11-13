Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark‘s next stop isn’t too far away.

Yormark is slated to become the CEO of the newly formed Milan Sports and Entertainment, a venture of Gerry Gardinale’s RedBird Capital, the very same New York-based private equity firm that lined up the Big 12 with a five-year, $12.5 million cash injection earlier this year. Justin Birnbaum of Sportico first reported the story early Friday morning.

Milan Sports and Entertainment, with backing from the Big 12-friendly RedBird, is a holding company consolidating the firm’s Milan-based assets, including the Italian football club AC Milan, which draws around $512 million in annual revenue when converted to U.S. dollars.

In an interview with Sportico, Yormark expressed his excitement to work beyond North America in his new role.

“I think this opportunity presents a very similar dynamic, but being able to do it on a global stage, which truly excites me.”

In late October, Pete Thamel of ESPN first reported on Yormark’s internal decision to leave the Big 12 by early 2027. Still, while the story suggested the longtime business executive was leaving college sports altogether, it was unclear just what his next move would be.

This new opportunity keeps Yormark in the professional sports and entertainment sphere, which he’s worked tirelessly to blend into the Big 12. Private investment, title sponsors, elaborate halftime performances, and eye candy like the basketball court are all examples of high-dollar moves to put the conference’s brand in the spotlight.

Yormark took hold of the conference at the turn of the decade, when little certainty circled the college sports landscape and what a “Power Conference” would look like in four or five years. The Big 12 settled into its current 16-team form following the loss of marquee schools Texas and Oklahoma in 2023.

The Big 12’s search for Yormark’s replacement is underway, as the league works to close the financial gap between itself and powerhouses like the SEC. Moreover, the league returns to the negotiating table in 2030-31 to manage its ongoing TV rights and commercial interests across four time zones.