With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, every game is magnified in the Big 12. Utah continues its push toward an undefeated season and a College Football Playoff berth, Texas Tech controls its own destiny in the race to Arlington, and several teams are fighting to secure bowl eligibility. While there is only one ranked matchup on this week’s slate, there are no shortage of storylines as the conference enters a pivotal weekend that could reshape the Big 12 Championship race.

#1. No. 2 Utah at No. 22 Arizona

This is the only ranked matchup in the conference this weekend, making it the clear choice for the top spot.

Utah remains the lone undefeated team in the Big 12 and one of just two unbeaten teams in all of college football. The Utes are chasing both perfection and a conference championship and have emerged as the clear favorite to win the league.

Arizona, meanwhile, is still hanging around the Big 12 title race with only two losses. A win over Utah would dramatically shake up the standings, although the Wildcats would still need help elsewhere.

Looking at Utah’s remaining schedule, this feels like the most likely place for the Utes to stumble. That’s exactly why FOX put this matchup in prime time.

Full Preview and Prediction:Utah vs. Arizona Prediction, Pick and Odds

#2. No. 15 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

With BYU falling last weekend, Texas Tech once again controls its own destiny.

The formula for the Red Raiders is simple: win out, and they’ll be playing for a Big 12 Championship in Arlington.

Of course, that’s easier said than done.

This week’s challenge comes in the form of Oklahoma State, which still boasts the conference’s most explosive offense. Texas Tech’s defense has shown vulnerabilities throughout the season, and that could create the perfect recipe for another shootout.

Buckle up. This one has all the makings of a Big 12 classic.

Full Preview and Prediction:Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Pick and Odds

#3. Baylor at No. 9 BYU

A few weeks ago, this game wouldn’t have landed anywhere near the top three.

Now it’s one of the most fascinating matchups on the schedule.

BYU is coming off a heartbreaking rivalry loss to Utah and no longer controls its own destiny in the conference race. If the Cougars want any chance of reaching Arlington, they must win out and hope for help.

Baylor, meanwhile, suddenly looks dangerous.

Since moving on from Dave Aranda, the Bears have played their best football of the season and could become a major spoiler during the final three weeks. If you’re looking for a potential upset, this game deserves your attention.

Full Preview and Prediction:Kansas State vs. TCU Prediction, Pick and Odds

#4. Arizona State at UCF

There may not be conference championship implications here, but bowl eligibility certainly raises the stakes.

Both teams enter the weekend at 5-4, meaning the winner locks up a spot in the postseason.

UCF still has a favorable path to six wins even with a loss, but Arizona State desperately needs this game. The Sun Devils still have Oklahoma State and Arizona remaining on the schedule, making this their most realistic opportunity to secure bowl eligibility.

#5. No. 17 Houston at Colorado

Let’s be honest: Houston is the better football team.

Colorado has struggled for much of the season and enters the weekend in danger of seeing its bowl hopes disappear entirely.

The only reason this game ranks this high is because strange things seem to happen in Boulder, especially in night games.

Houston still has an outside shot at the Big 12 Championship Game, so the Cougars cannot afford to overlook an opponent that appears inferior on paper.

#6. Kansas at West Virginia

If you’re looking for defense, this probably isn’t the game for you.

Kansas and West Virginia have both struggled on that side of the ball, but each offense is capable of putting up points in a hurry.

Michael Hawkins Jr. and the Mountaineers can score with anyone, while Kansas has shown enough offensive flashes to keep things interesting.

I have no idea who wins, but I fully expect plenty of fireworks.

#7. Cincinnati at Iowa State

There aren’t any conference title implications here, but there is still plenty at stake.

Cincinnati is trying to accomplish two goals: become bowl eligible and finally shake its dreadful November record under Scott Satterfield.

The Bearcats have struggled mightily late in the season during Satterfield’s tenure, making every remaining game important.

As for Iowa State, the objective is simple. The Cyclones need two wins in their final three games to secure bowl eligibility, and protecting home field would go a long way toward making that happen.

#8. Kansas State at TCU

There isn’t much juice surrounding this matchup.

Both teams enter at 4-5 and are simply trying to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Kansas State continues to deal with major quarterback issues and is expected to rely on its third-string signal-caller. TCU, meanwhile, is fighting to salvage its season and quiet speculation about Sonny Dykes’ future.

The fact that TCU is a double-digit favorite tells you everything you need to know about where these programs currently stand.