The Big 12 football championship race could be turned upside down in Week 11, with two Top 25 matchups highlighting one of the biggest weekends of the 2026 college football season.

No. 2 Utah remains undefeated after beating BYU in the Holy War, but the Utes now face a dangerous road trip to No. 23 Arizona. Meanwhile, No. 12 Texas Tech travels to No. 25 Oklahoma State in a game that could go a long way toward determining who reaches the Big 12 Championship Game.

And don’t forget about No. 9 BYU hosting Baylor. The Bears have won two straight games under interim head coach Joe Klanderman and still have a path to Arlington if they can win their final three games and get some help from Utah.

With six Big 12 teams ranked in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25, the conference has plenty to play for as the regular season enters its final three weeks.

Here are our Big 12 football Week 11 predictions and picks for every game, along with links to our full previews, betting odds and analysis.

No. 14 Houston at Colorado

Friday, November 13 | 9:15 p.m. CT | ESPN

Houston is coming off a 31-24 victory over Cincinnati and remains firmly in the Big 12 Championship race. The Cougars have little room for error with two conference losses, but this looks like a favorable matchup on paper.

Colorado, meanwhile, has struggled through a disappointing season under Deion Sanders. The Buffaloes are 3-6 overall and have won just one Big 12 game. Can Colorado make things interesting at home, or will Houston take care of business?

Full Preview and Prediction:Houston vs. Colorado Prediction, Pick and Odds

Cincinnati at Iowa State

Saturday, November 14 | 11:00 a.m. CT | TNT/truTV

Cincinnati and Iowa State are both trying to salvage something from disappointing seasons, and bowl eligibility remains a major storyline for both programs.

The Bearcats are coming off a loss to Houston, while Iowa State has struggled to find consistency throughout the season. With the regular season winding down, this is a game neither team can afford to let slip away.

Full Preview and Prediction:Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Prediction, Pick and Odds

Kansas State at TCU

Saturday, November 14 | 1:00 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Kansas State and TCU enter Week 11 with identical 4-5 records, and both programs have fallen well short of preseason expectations.

The Wildcats are coming off an embarrassing 66-28 loss to Oklahoma State, while TCU suffered another heartbreaking defeat in a 29-28 loss at Arizona. With questions surrounding both coaching staffs, this game has plenty of implications beyond the standings.

Full Preview and Prediction:Kansas State vs. TCU Prediction, Pick and Odds

Baylor at No. 9 BYU

Saturday, November 14 | 6:00 p.m. CT | FOX

Baylor has suddenly become one of the more intriguing stories in the Big 12. After firing Dave Aranda, the Bears have won two straight games under interim coach Joe Klanderman and remain alive in the conference championship race.

BYU is coming off a 28-20 loss to Utah in the Holy War, but the Cougars are still very much in the mix for a trip to Arlington. Can Baylor keep its surprising turnaround going, or will BYU bounce back at home?

Full Preview and Prediction:Baylor vs. BYU Prediction, Pick and Odds

Arizona State at UCF

Saturday, November 14 | 4:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU

Arizona State and UCF both enter this matchup at 5-4, meaning the winner will become bowl eligible with two games remaining in the regular season.

The Sun Devils are coming off a 20-10 victory over Colorado, while UCF escaped Kansas with a dramatic 33-32 win. Both teams have shown flashes this season, but neither has been particularly consistent.

Which team takes the next step toward finishing the season on a positive note?

Full Preview and Prediction:Arizona State vs. UCF Prediction, Pick and Odds

Kansas at West Virginia

Saturday, November 14 | 2:30 p.m. CT | ESPN2

Kansas is running out of opportunities to save its season after another heartbreaking loss, this time falling 33-32 to UCF. The Jayhawks are now 3-6 and must win their final three games just to become bowl eligible.

West Virginia, meanwhile, nearly pulled off a massive upset at Texas Tech before falling 53-48. The Mountaineers have shown they can put up points in a hurry, but their defense remains a major concern.

Can Lance Leipold and Kansas finally finish a close game, or will West Virginia’s offense prove too much?

Full Preview and Prediction:Kansas vs. West Virginia Prediction, Pick and Odds

No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona

Saturday, November 14 | 9:30 p.m. CT | FOX

Utah is coming off its biggest victory of the season, beating BYU 28-20 to remain undefeated and strengthen its position in the College Football Playoff race.

But the Utes can’t afford a letdown against Arizona.

The Wildcats have won seven games this season and are coming off a dramatic 29-28 victory over TCU. Noah Fifita and the Arizona offense will present another difficult challenge for Utah’s defense.

Can Utah remain unbeaten, or will Arizona deliver one of the biggest upsets of the Big 12 season?

Full Preview and Prediction:Utah vs. Arizona Prediction, Pick and Odds

No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State

Saturday, November 14 | 8:30 p.m. CT | ESPN

This might be the most entertaining game of the entire Big 12 weekend.

Texas Tech survived a wild 53-48 shootout against West Virginia last Saturday, while Oklahoma State absolutely demolished Kansas State 66-28 in Manhattan.

Both offenses are rolling, and both teams have plenty to play for in the Big 12 Championship race.

The Red Raiders are 5-1 in conference play and control their own destiny, but the Cowboys are just one game behind them at 4-2.

Can Texas Tech win another shootout, or will Oklahoma State shake up the conference standings with a huge home victory?

Full Preview and Prediction:Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Pick and Odds

Big 12 Week 11 Could Shake Up the Championship Race

With Utah leading the Big 12 standings at 6-0 and Texas Tech sitting at 5-1, both teams are in strong positions entering the final three weeks of the regular season.

But BYU, Houston, Arizona, Baylor and Oklahoma State are all lurking with two conference losses.

That means Week 11 could bring some much-needed clarity to the championship race. Or, knowing the Big 12, it could make the entire picture even more chaotic.

Either way, with three ranked matchups on the schedule, this is one weekend Big 12 football fans won’t want to miss.