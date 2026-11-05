What Recent Texas Elections Mean for Cody Campbell and Texas Tech

A blue wave flipped Texas on Election Day, and it could mean bad news for Texas Tech megabooster Cody Campbell, the school’s Chairman of the Board of Regents.

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat from McAllen, Texas, will replace Greg Abbott early next year, and part of her responsibilities as governor will be appointing the board members at the Lone Star State’s public universities, including Texas Tech. These seats exist on a rotation schedule, with Campbell’s scheduled to expire on January 31, 2027.

Hinojosa hasn’t publicly commented on Campbell or his future role at Texas Tech, according to recent reporting by Amanda Christovich at Front Office Sports. Hinojosa’s list of appointees is subject to approval by the state senate, which will remain in control of Republicans.

Campbell, a Texas businessman with a background in oil and gas, maintained a successful voice in Texas Tech athletics as a major donor with at least $26 million directly donated to the school, according to The Texas Tribune.

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While one could argue Hinojosa will have far larger concerns in her newly elected role, the decision of whether or not to retain Campbell’s seat at Texas Tech could have consequences for the university’s athletic department and its relationship with the state.

Should Campbell lose his official post at Texas Tech, the longtime donor and former Red Raider offensive lineman will undoubtedly retain a great deal of influence over the school’s athletic department and particularly the football program.

The election results arrived shortly after news broke that Brett Yormark would be exiting the Big 12 entirely by early 2027.

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