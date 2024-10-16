Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Healthline

    Around 1 in 4 U.S. Adults Suspect They Have ADHD. What Are the Signs?

    By David Mills,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgX1B_0w9Mqpja00
    Adults with undiagnosed ADHD should avoid self-diagnosis and ask their doctor about their symptoms. The Good Brigade/Getty Images
    This article originally appeared on Healthline
    • A new survey reports that 25% of adults in the United States believe they have ADHD, but half of them don’t tell their doctor about their suspicions.
    • Experts say more awareness of adult ADHD is needed since the neurological disorder has symptoms resembling anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.
    • People with undiagnosed ADHD may not be receiving the treatment they need to manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.
    • Adults who suspect they have ADHD should avoid self-diagnosis and talk with their doctor about their symptoms.

    While ADHD is typically diagnosed during childhood, this neurological condition is more common in adults than many people may realize.

    Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates around 15.5 million adults in the United States have an ADHD diagnosis, half of whom were diagnosed during adulthood.

    Now, a new survey reveals that one in four adults in the U.S. believes they have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and only about half of those people report their suspicions to their doctor.

    For their research, scientists at The Ohio State University surveyed 1,006 people, mostly online, between August 16 and August 18, 2024.

    They reported that 25% of respondents said they suspect they may have undiagnosed ADHD. In addition, only 13% of those questioned said they had shared their suspicion with their doctors.

    “These results are not surprising, though caution should be exercised in interpreting these findings. ADHD is not a new phenomenon. However, its prevalence has increased significantly in recent years,” noted Jasmin Dao, MD , a pediatric and adult neurologist at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach and MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center in California. Dao wasn’t involved in the study.

    “The general public has become increasingly more aware of ADHD through pop culture and social media, leading to many adults to feel that they have symptoms of ADHD,” Dao told Healthline.

    “Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation about ADHD in the media, and has misled people into believing they have ADHD without knowing that there are various other conditions that can mimic ADHD.  In addition, the criteria for ADHD diagnosis have broadened over the years, which may also play a role in the increased prevalence and awareness.”

    What does ADHD in adults look like?

    Dao said several factors may contribute to adults not informing their doctors of their ADHD symptoms.

    “People can be reluctant to tell their doctor about ADHD symptoms due to lack of awareness or the stigma and misconceptions associated with the disorder,” she said. “

    This reluctancy may lead to fear of judgment and shame in disclosing symptoms.

    ADHD can also mimic other conditions such as anxiety , depression , or tic disorders, which can make it difficult to identify if their symptoms are truly related to ADHD. There is also concern about ADHD treatment with many individuals reluctant to start medication for fear of potential side effects, thus symptoms are not disclosed to their physician.”

    The researchers added that the survey raises concerns that adults may not be getting the treatment they need due to self-diagnosis or a misdiagnosis by a doctor.

    “Anxiety, depression and ADHD – all of these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning,” said Justin Barterian, PhD , a psychologist and clinical assistant professor in Ohio State’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, in a statement .

    Dao noted the more obvious symptoms of ADHD, such as hyperactivity , “tend to decrease with age, while inattentiveness can persist into adulthood.”

    “With age, adults develop a variety of compensatory mechanisms to minimize the disruptive effects of inattention. In addition, there are other co-existing conditions such as anxiety and depression that can occur with ADHD and/or mimic its symptoms. Because of this, it can be very difficult for physicians to easily identify adult ADHD symptoms,” she said.

    How does ADHD affect everyday life in adults?

    ADHD can affect people at school, work, home, or in social situations.

    “Symptoms of ADHD can look different between different people,” Berterian said.

    “Some people might have more difficulty focusing on lectures or with organization while others may have more social difficulties with impulsivity and trouble following along in conversations.”

    “Adults with ADHD experience ongoing difficulties in their personal, social, and professional life,” noted Dao.

    “These symptoms are disruptive [and] persistent and can affect performance at work, peer relationships, and family relationships. These individuals are also at risk for developing comorbid anxiety, depression, or substance use disorders .”

    What to know about ADHD

    ADHD is a neurodevelopment disorder that can cause unusual levels of hyperactivity and impulsive behaviors.

    Although it is not considered a learning disorder, symptoms from the condition can make it more difficult for a person to learn. There are three main types of ADHD. They are:

    • Predominately inattentive — in which a person has difficulty focusing, finishing tasks, and following instructions.
    • Predominately hyperactive-impulsive — in which a person shows impulsive behavior such as fidgeting, interrupting people, and not being able to wait their turn.
    • Combined hyperactive-impulsive and inattentive — in which a person exhibits symptoms of both classifications of ADHD. This is the most common type of the condition.

    An estimated 7 million children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with ADHD. That’s around 11% of children in the country.

    About two-thirds of children with ADHD continue to have symptoms and challenges in adulthood that require treatment. As the new survey shows, many adults may be living with ADHD without a diagnosis.

    Some of the potential causes of ADHD include:

    • brain injury
    • low birth weight
    • premature birth
    • use of alcohol or tobacco during pregnancy
    • exposure to environmental factors during pregnancy, such as lead

    The symptoms of ADHD include:

    • difficulty focusing
    • misplacing items
    • always late for appointments
    • inappropriate behaviors
    • inability to prioritize
    • nervous energy
    • quick to anger

    There are treatments to help manage ADHD symptoms. They include:

    • behavioral therapies (i.e., psychotherapy)
    • medication with central nervous stimulants (i.e., Ritalin and Adderall ), and non-stimulants (i.e., Strattera and Wellbutrin ).
    • Lifestyle changes (i.e., following a healthy, balanced diet, exercising daily , getting enough sleep, and minimizing screen time).

    “The main treatments for ADHD are behavior management, educational interventions, and medication,” said Dao.

    “Treatment depends on [an] individual’s symptoms, target outcomes, and access to resources. Stimulants are considered the gold standard and first line for ADHD medication treatment. Non-pharmacological treatment, including cognitive behavioral techniques and mindfulness-based attention therapies, can be very beneficial. Neurofeedback, a newer non-pharmacologic treatment, has shown some benefit, though more research is needed to understand its effectiveness. Additional treatment may be needed for coexisting conditions such as anxiety and depression,” Dao explained.

    Takeaway

    A survey by The Ohio State University indicates that 25% of adults in the U.S. suspect they have ADHD. However, only about half of those people tell their doctor about their suspicions.

    In some cases, adults with ADHD are misdiagnosed by doctors who label their symptoms as another condition such as anxiety or depression. Adults who believe they have ADHD should talk with their doctor about their symptoms rather than self-diagnosing and self-treating.

    Experts say people with undiagnosed ADHD may not receive the treatment they need to manage symptoms and improve their quality of life.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    4 prescription medications that can land you a DUI
    MotorBiscuit7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Vyvanse Uses
    Healthline1 day ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast6 days ago
    Does Tramadol Make You Sleepy?
    Healthline26 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz4 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    What are Potassium Channel Blockers?
    Healthline14 hours ago
    Kathy Bates Credits Losing 100 Pounds with These 5 Things
    Healthline1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Are You Born with ALS or Do You Develop It?
    Healthline3 days ago
    Can Tea Soothe Symptoms of Eczema?
    Healthline2 days ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz17 days ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Improve Your Focus With Mental Decluttering
    Declutterbuzz28 days ago
    What Are the Stages of the Stomach Flu?
    Healthline1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Geraldo Rivera Has No Clue How Latinos with ‘Any Self Respect’ Could Back ‘Absolute Racist’ Trump Amid Favorable Polling
    Mediaite3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy