Around 1 in 4 U.S. Adults Suspect They Have ADHD. What Are the Signs?

This article originally appeared on Healthline

A new survey reports that 25% of adults in the United States believe they have ADHD, but half of them don’t tell their doctor about their suspicions.

Experts say more awareness of adult ADHD is needed since the neurological disorder has symptoms resembling anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.

People with undiagnosed ADHD may not be receiving the treatment they need to manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.

Adults who suspect they have ADHD should avoid self-diagnosis and talk with their doctor about their symptoms.

While ADHD is typically diagnosed during childhood, this neurological condition is more common in adults than many people may realize.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates around 15.5 million adults in the United States have an ADHD diagnosis, half of whom were diagnosed during adulthood.

Now, a new survey reveals that one in four adults in the U.S. believes they have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and only about half of those people report their suspicions to their doctor.

For their research, scientists at The Ohio State University surveyed 1,006 people, mostly online, between August 16 and August 18, 2024.

They reported that 25% of respondents said they suspect they may have undiagnosed ADHD. In addition, only 13% of those questioned said they had shared their suspicion with their doctors.

“These results are not surprising, though caution should be exercised in interpreting these findings. ADHD is not a new phenomenon. However, its prevalence has increased significantly in recent years,” noted Jasmin Dao, MD , a pediatric and adult neurologist at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach and MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center in California. Dao wasn’t involved in the study.

“The general public has become increasingly more aware of ADHD through pop culture and social media, leading to many adults to feel that they have symptoms of ADHD,” Dao told Healthline.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation about ADHD in the media, and has misled people into believing they have ADHD without knowing that there are various other conditions that can mimic ADHD. In addition, the criteria for ADHD diagnosis have broadened over the years, which may also play a role in the increased prevalence and awareness.”

What does ADHD in adults look like?

Dao said several factors may contribute to adults not informing their doctors of their ADHD symptoms.

“People can be reluctant to tell their doctor about ADHD symptoms due to lack of awareness or the stigma and misconceptions associated with the disorder,” she said. “

This reluctancy may lead to fear of judgment and shame in disclosing symptoms.

ADHD can also mimic other conditions such as anxiety , depression , or tic disorders, which can make it difficult to identify if their symptoms are truly related to ADHD. There is also concern about ADHD treatment with many individuals reluctant to start medication for fear of potential side effects, thus symptoms are not disclosed to their physician.”

The researchers added that the survey raises concerns that adults may not be getting the treatment they need due to self-diagnosis or a misdiagnosis by a doctor.

“Anxiety, depression and ADHD – all of these things can look a lot alike, but the wrong treatment can make things worse instead of helping that person feel better and improving their functioning,” said Justin Barterian, PhD , a psychologist and clinical assistant professor in Ohio State’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, in a statement .

Dao noted the more obvious symptoms of ADHD, such as hyperactivity , “tend to decrease with age, while inattentiveness can persist into adulthood.”

“With age, adults develop a variety of compensatory mechanisms to minimize the disruptive effects of inattention. In addition, there are other co-existing conditions such as anxiety and depression that can occur with ADHD and/or mimic its symptoms. Because of this, it can be very difficult for physicians to easily identify adult ADHD symptoms,” she said.

How does ADHD affect everyday life in adults?

ADHD can affect people at school, work, home, or in social situations.

“Symptoms of ADHD can look different between different people,” Berterian said.

“Some people might have more difficulty focusing on lectures or with organization while others may have more social difficulties with impulsivity and trouble following along in conversations.”

“Adults with ADHD experience ongoing difficulties in their personal, social, and professional life,” noted Dao.

“These symptoms are disruptive [and] persistent and can affect performance at work, peer relationships, and family relationships. These individuals are also at risk for developing comorbid anxiety, depression, or substance use disorders .”

What to know about ADHD

ADHD is a neurodevelopment disorder that can cause unusual levels of hyperactivity and impulsive behaviors.

Although it is not considered a learning disorder, symptoms from the condition can make it more difficult for a person to learn. There are three main types of ADHD. They are:

Predominately inattentive — in which a person has difficulty focusing, finishing tasks, and following instructions.

— in which a person has difficulty focusing, finishing tasks, and following instructions. Predominately hyperactive-impulsive — in which a person shows impulsive behavior such as fidgeting, interrupting people, and not being able to wait their turn.

— in which a person shows impulsive behavior such as fidgeting, interrupting people, and not being able to wait their turn. Combined hyperactive-impulsive and inattentive — in which a person exhibits symptoms of both classifications of ADHD. This is the most common type of the condition.

An estimated 7 million children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with ADHD. That’s around 11% of children in the country.

About two-thirds of children with ADHD continue to have symptoms and challenges in adulthood that require treatment. As the new survey shows, many adults may be living with ADHD without a diagnosis.

Some of the potential causes of ADHD include:

brain injury

low birth weight

premature birth

use of alcohol or tobacco during pregnancy

exposure to environmental factors during pregnancy, such as lead

The symptoms of ADHD include:

difficulty focusing

misplacing items

always late for appointments

inappropriate behaviors

inability to prioritize

nervous energy

quick to anger

There are treatments to help manage ADHD symptoms. They include:

behavioral therapies (i.e., psychotherapy)

medication with central nervous stimulants (i.e., Ritalin and Adderall ), and non-stimulants (i.e., Strattera and Wellbutrin ).

Lifestyle changes (i.e., following a healthy, balanced diet, exercising daily , getting enough sleep, and minimizing screen time).

“The main treatments for ADHD are behavior management, educational interventions, and medication,” said Dao.

“Treatment depends on [an] individual’s symptoms, target outcomes, and access to resources. Stimulants are considered the gold standard and first line for ADHD medication treatment. Non-pharmacological treatment, including cognitive behavioral techniques and mindfulness-based attention therapies, can be very beneficial. Neurofeedback, a newer non-pharmacologic treatment, has shown some benefit, though more research is needed to understand its effectiveness. Additional treatment may be needed for coexisting conditions such as anxiety and depression,” Dao explained.

Takeaway

A survey by The Ohio State University indicates that 25% of adults in the U.S. suspect they have ADHD. However, only about half of those people tell their doctor about their suspicions.

In some cases, adults with ADHD are misdiagnosed by doctors who label their symptoms as another condition such as anxiety or depression. Adults who believe they have ADHD should talk with their doctor about their symptoms rather than self-diagnosing and self-treating.

Experts say people with undiagnosed ADHD may not receive the treatment they need to manage symptoms and improve their quality of life.