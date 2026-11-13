Multiple trips to the ER. Treatment for a severe allergic reaction. And years without the right diagnosis.

Two new studies reveal how a condition called eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE, is being mistaken for severe food allergies.

Researchers say diagnoses have increased sevenfold since 2009.

EoE is a chronic condition often triggered by foods like dairy and wheat. But unlike a typical food allergy, it causes a buildup of white blood cells in the esophagus — the tube connecting your mouth to your stomach.

This causes swelling and irritation. Over time, it can make swallowing difficult and cause food to get stuck.

In one study, 29 patients initially suspected of having severe food allergies actually had EoE. On average, it took more than five years to get the correct diagnosis.

The study's lead author, says: “Not every frightening reaction after eating is anaphylaxis.”

A second study found EoE was most often first diagnosed in teenagers and people in their 40s. And it was more common in people with other allergic conditions, including asthma, eczema and food allergies.

Experts say recurring swallowing problems, especially when food allergy tests are negative, should prompt a conversation with your doctor.

Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent lasting damage to the esophagus.

Source: American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting