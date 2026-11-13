Key Takeaways

Eosinophilic esophagitis is often mistaken for a severe food allergy

Some patients wait years for the correct diagnosis, new research shows

Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent lasting damage to the esophagus

FRIDAY, Nov. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Multiple trips to the ER. Treatment for a severe allergic reaction. And years without the right diagnosis.

Two new studies reveal how a condition called eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE, is being mistaken for severe food allergies.

Researchers say diagnoses have increased sevenfold since 2009.

EoE is a chronic condition often triggered by foods like dairy and wheat.

Unlike a typical food allergy, it causes a buildup of white blood cells in the esophagus — the tube connecting your mouth to your stomach.

This causes swelling and irritation. Over time, it can make swallowing difficult and cause food to get stuck.

In one study, 29 patients initially suspected of having severe food allergies actually had EoE.

On average, it took more than five years to get the correct diagnosis.

“Not every frightening reaction after eating is anaphylaxis,” said lead author Dr. Talal Nsouli, of the The Watergate and McLean Allergy and Asthma Centers and MedStar Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.

A second study found EoE was most often first diagnosed in teenagers and people in their 40s.

And it was more common in people with other allergic conditions, including asthma, eczema and food allergies.

Experts urged people with recurring swallowing problems but negative tests for food allergies to speak with their doctor.

Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent lasting damage to the esophagus.

The findings are being presented in Phoenix at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, which began Thursday.

Findings presented at medical meetings are considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more on eosinophilic esophagitis.

SOURCE: HealthDay TV, Nov. 13, 2026

What This Means For You

Eosinophilic esophagitis may be mistaken for a severe food allergy, putting you at risk of lasting damage to your esophagus.