Constant 'Food Noise' Plagues 1 In 5 Americans

Key Takeaways

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans say they frequently or always experience 'food noise'

More than 80% of people said food noise affects them at least some of the time

Intrusive thoughts about food could contribute to excess weight

THURSDAY, Nov. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) — Are you always thinking about your next snack, bite or meal?

If so, you’re not alone, a new study says.

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans (18%) say they frequently or always experience “food noise” — intrusive thoughts about food that pop up even if you aren't hungry, researchers reported recently in the journalObesity Science & Practice.

More than 80% said food noise affects them at least some of the time, results showed.

“For years in popular culture, we have been sold the myth that people who carry unwanted body weight lack the willpower to control what they eat,” said lead researcher Daisuke Hayashi, a postdoctoral fellow in nutritional sciences at Penn State.

“When 1 in 5 adults says they think about food most or all the time, whether they are hungry or not, is this really a question of willpower? Or are there other forces affecting people’s mental and emotional experiences with food?” he said in a news release. “The evidence points strongly to the latter.”

For the new study, researchers analyzed responses to a question posed to 1,000 U.S. adults as part of a 2026 survey regarding behavior and health. Participants answered, “How often do you experience ‘Food Noise’?” on a 1-to-5 scale, from "never" to "always."

Specific groups grapple more with food noise, the study found:

Women were 80% more likely to report frequent food noise than men.

Younger adults reported higher levels of food noise than middle-aged folks or seniors.

People who said they lose control of their eating were nearly six times as likely to report frequent or constant food noise.

People on GLP-1 weight loss drugs now or in the past were about 50% more likely to report frequent food noise.

The finding about GLP-1 drugs was unexpected, but researchers said it makes sense when you think about it.

“The term food noise actually emerged from discussions with people who used GLP-1s for weight loss and experienced a sudden reduction in food noise,” senior researcher Travis Masterson, an associate professor of nutritional sciences at Penn State, said in a news release.

“At first glance, it might seem surprising that GLP-1 users reported more food noise than other people, but this result could arise from an awareness issue,” Masterson said. “If GLP-1s reduce food noise, those who use GLP-1s might be hyperaware of any food noise they do experience and, therefore, more likely to report it.”

A better understanding of food noise could help both doctors and patients in the fight against excess weight, researchers said.

“Medical doctors and other clinicians need to know a large proportion of their patients report dealing with this issue,” Masterson said. “Hopefully, this information will inspire people to seek training on how to help their patients address food noise.”

Hayashi agreed.

“Understanding food noise is the first step to managing it,” Hayashi said. “If you believe food noise is causing problems in your life, talk to your medical provider about what you can do.”

More information

Harvard Medical School has more on food noise.

SOURCE: Penn State, news release, Nov. 3, 2026

What This Means For You

People who have intrusive thoughts about food should ask their doctor about ways to manage these thoughts.