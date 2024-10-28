Every Minute Counts: Speedy Defibrillator Delivery Saves Lives From Cardiac Arrest

Key Takeaways

Getting a defibrillator to people suffering cardiac arrest can save lives, but it must happen quickly

New data shows that every minute of delay lowers the odds for survival by 6%

Making automated defibrillators readily available to the public is one way to speed resuscitation times

MONDAY, Oct. 28, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Every minute spent waiting for a first shock from a defibrillator cuts the odds of surviving cardiac arrest by 6%, a new Dutch study finds.

"Our research shows that every minute of delay in giving the first shock has a major impact," said study first author says Remy Stieglis , a researcher at Amsterdam University Medical Center (UMC).

"If the first shock was given within six minutes, it was possible in 93% of the cases to stop the heart rhythm disorder ventricular fibrillation (VF) -- which causes the cardiac arrest," he explained in a hospital news release. "If the initial shock was delayed and was only given after more than 16 minutes, for example, this percentage dropped to 75%."

Steiglis' team drew on data from an ongoing study in North Holland on cardiac resuscitation. The data focused on 3,723 patients who'd had a cardiac arrest anywhere outside of a hospital and in the presence of a witness.

Getting a defibrillator on scene is crucial to saving lives in these scenarios.

"After a successful shock [defibrillation], VF is terminated and changes to a normal heart rhythm or a completely absent heart rhythm (asystole)," said study co-author Christian van der Werf , a cardiologist and researcher at Amsterdam UMC.

"In our study, a shorter delay to the first shock also led more often to a normal heart rhythm of your own," he added.

However, patients aren't always in the clear, because "after a successful shock, VF may reoccur, requiring another shock," van der Warf noted. "The chance of this also decreased with a shorter time to first shock."

Currently, authorities are trying to speed time-to-first-shock in The Netherlands by making public automated external defibrillators (AEDs) readily available and training first responders such as police and firefighters in their use.

The goal: To reach people experiencing cardiac arrest within 6 minutes and deliver a potentially lifesaving defibrillator shock.

However, "in 3 out of 4 resuscitations in our study, we did not reach those six minutes," noted Hans van Schuppen , anaesthesiologist and leader of the ongoing resuscitation study.

The new study was published Oct. 28 in the journal Circulation .

