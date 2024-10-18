Open in App
    PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’ Found in Bottled and Tap Water Samples from Around the World

    By HealthDayTV,

    2 days ago

    Potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS may be common in both tap and bottled water, a new study finds.

    PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are widely used in industry, firefighting foams and consumer products, and have been linked to numerous health issues, including cancer.

    Researchers tested 112 bottles of water sourced from 15 countries as well as 41 tap water samples from homes in the UK and China. Overall, they detected 10  PFAS chemicals in tap and bottled water available online and in supermarkets.

    Concentrations were generally below health advisory levels set by regulatory agencies, according to the researchers. The two most common types of PFAS were found in over 99% of the bottled water.

    There were significant differences in PFAS levels in tap water based on location. For example, samples from China had higher concentrations compared to the UK.

    However, the researchers also discovered that boiling the water or using an activated carbon filtration system reduced PFAS levels by 50%-90%.

    One author says these findings “highlight the widespread presence of PFAS in drinking water and the effectiveness of simple treatment methods to reduce their levels.”

    He says while current PFAS levels in most water samples are not a major health threat, “continued monitoring and regulation are crucial to protect public health.”

    Source: ACS ES&T Water

    Author Affiliations: University of Birmingham, Southern University of Science and Technology, Hainan University

