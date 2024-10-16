Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HealthDay

    More Kids Having Seizures After Swallowing Rx Painkillers, Synthetic Pot

    By Dennis Thompson,

    2 days ago

    Key Takeaways

    • Seizures caused by drug poisonings have doubled among U.S. children

    • Cases doubled between 2009 and 2023 among kids ages 6 to 19

    • These seizures can be life-threatening

    WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The number of U.S. children who suffer seizures after swallowing prescription medications or illicit drugs has doubled in recent years, a new study finds.

    Drug poisonings among kids resulting in seizures increased from 1,418 in 2009 to 2,749 in 2023, steadily rising about 5% each year, results showed.

    These cases doubled among children ages 6 to 19 during that 15-year period, researchers found. In kids younger than 6, there was a 45% increase.

    “Seizure is one of the most severe symptoms a poisoned patient can experience, and children are particularly vulnerable,” said researcher Dr. Conner McDonald , with the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

    “Depending on variables such as where a seizure happens, how long it continues and the pre-existing health of the child, seizures can lead to long-term damage or even death,” McDonald added.

    For the study, researchers analyzed data from the U.S. National Poison Data System, which gathers data from the 55 poison centers located across the nation.

    The drugs most responsible for causing seizures among children were:

    • Diphenhydramine, an over-the-counter antihistamine commonly used for allergies, hay fever and nasal congestions

    • Tramadol, an opioid prescribed for pain in adults

    • Bupropion, an antidepressant prescribed for adults and children

    • Synthetic cannabinoids known as K2 or spice, illegal man-made substances chemically similar to chemicals in cannabis

    “Diphenhydramine can be purchased in the United States in bottles containing 500 or 600 tablets,” McDonald said. “Bupropion is being more frequently prescribed to treat depression in adults and children. Other legal and illegal drugs can be bought online and shipped around the world.”

    “Therefore, these drugs are becoming more available in homes and within the reach of children,” McDonald concluded.

    This increase in seizures among children “is extremely worrying and must be addressed,” said researcher Dr. Christopher Holstege , chief of medical toxicology with the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

    “In the U.S., we also need to have a serious discussion on whether products like diphenhydramine should be sold in containers with such large quantities of pills and whether these products should be contained within blister packs to make it more difficult for children and suicidal individuals to gain access to such a large quantity,” Holstege added.

    Researchers reported their findings Tuesday at the European Society for Emergency Medicine’s annual meeting in Copenhagen.

    “It is important that we keep looking for safer distribution and storage of medication,” Dr. Barbra Backus , chair of the society’s abstract selection, said in a meeting news release.

    “Blister packs and child-resistant pill bottles can help, but all drugs, whether they are over the counter, prescribed or illegal should be kept out of reach or locked away where children cannot access them,” added Backus, an emergency physician in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, who was not involved in the research. “No parent or carer ever wants to see their child suffer a drug-induced seizure, especially when it could have been prevented.”

    Because there findings were presented at a medical meeting, they should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

    More information

    NYU Langone Health has more about types of poisonings in children .

    SOURCE: European Society for Emergency Medicine, news release, Oct. 15, 2024

    What This Means For You

    Parents should keep medications safely stored out of the reach of children, to prevent accidental poisonings.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz22 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Texas AG Sues Dallas Doctor Over Transgender Care for Minors
    HealthDay6 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy