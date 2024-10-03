Open in App
    Stem Cell Therapy Might Repair Vision-Robbing Holes in Retinas

    By Carole Tanzer Miller,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qX07M_0vt1baE600

    Key Takeaways

    • Research in monkeys suggests that a human stem cell transplant may one day be a treatment for torn retinal tissue

    • Tears in the macula cause distorted vision but current treatment does little to improve vision

    • Further study is needed to confirm the safety and effectiveness of the stem cell transplants

    THURSDAY, Oct. 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Japanese researchers have successfully used a transplant of human stem cells to close a hole in a key part of a monkey's retina.

    They say the achievement could pave the way for better treatment of small gaps that form in the macula, the central part of the eye's retina.

    These macular holes can cause distorted or blurred vision, making it hard to see fine details, read or drive a car.

    "Our results suggest that this method could become a practical, safe and effective treatment option with minimal invasive risks, particularly for difficult macular hole cases," said senior study author Dr. Michiko Mandai , of Kobe City Eye Hospital in Japan.

    However, experts stress that the results of research in animals don't always pan out in people.

    While treatment advances over the past decade have successfully closed more than 90% of macular holes, stubborn cases that defy treatment persist, researchers explained in background notes. Managing care after surgery is also difficult. While retina transplants are able to close the holes, they do little to improve vision.

    Mandai's team wondered whether a transplant of human stem cells might overcome these obstacles.

    In this new study, published Oct. 3 in the journal Stem Cell Reports , they successfully transplanted retinal tissue derived from human stem cells to close a macular hole in a monkey's eye. The transplant grafted successfully and developed the light-detecting retinal cells essential for clear sight. Researchers also saw improvements in the monkey's responses to light and eye fixation.

    The experiment wasn't without glitches, however. The monkey had mild transplant rejection, which may have affected integration of the grafted tissue. Researchers controlled it with steroid shots.

    "The mild rejection may have limited the functional integration of the transplanted tissue," Mandai said in a journal news release. "Additionally, this was a single-case result for one eye, and the model did not exactly replicate the pathology of human refractory macular holes."

    But, she added, the findings suggest that the technique would be feasible for treating people.

    More information

    The American Academy of Opthalmology has more about how the eye works, including the macula's role in sight.

    SOURCE: Cell Press , news release, Oct. 3, 2024

    What This Means For You

    A stem cell transplant could one day repair a vision-impairing macular tear.

