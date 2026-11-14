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🏥 Multiple Healdton Healthcare Roles, From Local Clinic to Travel RN
Healdton’s health scene is busy for a small town right now. If you’re in nursing or advanced practice, there are a few solid options worth a look.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Primary Care
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Healdton, OK
- Type: Part-time (days, outpatient clinic)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a primary care clinic with Epic EMR, a supportive team, and day-one benefits even for part-time. Mercy is a not-for-profit system that qualifies for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and offers retirement with employer match.
Travel MedSurg RN – Nights
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: Healdton, OK
- Type: Full-time, travel contract (3x12 nights)
- Salary: Not listed
MedSurg travel role providing bedside care, meds, IVs, dressings, and more on night shifts. Good fit if you like variety in your patient load and want travel experience while still in a small-town setting.
(PRN) Physician Assistant or Nurse Practitioner – Hospitalist
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Healdton, OK
- Type: PRN, in-patient hospitalist (APRN must be Acute Care certified)
- Salary: Not listed
PRN hospitalist role using Epic EMR, with day-one benefits for part-time and access to PSLF as part of Mercy’s not-for-profit system. Nice option if you want flexible shifts and in-patient experience without a full-time commitment.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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