Healdton’s health scene is busy for a small town right now. If you’re in nursing or advanced practice, there are a few solid options worth a look.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Healdton, OK

Type: Part-time (days, outpatient clinic)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a primary care clinic with Epic EMR, a supportive team, and day-one benefits even for part-time. Mercy is a not-for-profit system that qualifies for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and offers retirement with employer match.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Healdton, OK

Type: Full-time, travel contract (3x12 nights)

Salary: Not listed

MedSurg travel role providing bedside care, meds, IVs, dressings, and more on night shifts. Good fit if you like variety in your patient load and want travel experience while still in a small-town setting.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Healdton, OK

Type: PRN, in-patient hospitalist (APRN must be Acute Care certified )

(APRN must be ) Salary: Not listed

PRN hospitalist role using Epic EMR, with day-one benefits for part-time and access to PSLF as part of Mercy’s not-for-profit system. Nice option if you want flexible shifts and in-patient experience without a full-time commitment.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.