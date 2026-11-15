The Healdsburg Planning Commission will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, November 17 at 6:00 p.m. to consider recommending changes to Healdsburg Municipal Code Title 20 (Land Use Code) to clarify rules and carry out Housing Element programs, and to decide if these changes are exempt from CEQA. That same evening, the Commission will also hold two workshops with no official action: a pre-application workshop for 821 and 825 Healdsburg Avenue to review a proposed cottage court housing project, and a Tree Ordinance Update Workshop to discuss the Draft Tree Ordinance and give policy direction. The agenda is available here: Agendas and Minutes. For details, contact Ellen McDowell, Senior Planner at 707-473-4463 or emcdowell@healdsburg.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Healdsburg