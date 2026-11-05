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Healdsburg
Rebates offered for new heat pump HVAC systems
5 days ago
Healdsburg Electric is offering rebates for new heat pump HVAC systems that provide both heating and cooling while using less energy and improving home comfort. Homeowners can learn about current rebate options and program details here: healdsburg.gov/234/Residential-Programs-Rebates.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Healdsburg
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