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Dothan
Dothan area is major U.S. peanut producer
13 days ago
About half of all peanuts grown in the United States come from within a 100-mile radius of Dothan, Alabama, a region celebrated each year at the National Peanut Festival. Watch local voices share what peanuts mean to them: Video from AL.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by AL.com
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