🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Headland, AL

Headland has a few solid retail spots hiring right now, with chances to grow into management and steady full-time hours.

Here are the standout openings this week:

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 804 Cleveland Street, Suite 1, Headland, AL 36345

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy discount store: support daily operations, lead and train associates, handle opening/closing, cash deposits, and keep the sales floor stocked and clean. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 16970 US Hwy 431 South, Headland, AL 36345

Type: Full-time

Shift: Flexible (days, evenings, overnights + weekends)

Flexible (days, evenings, overnights + weekends) Salary: Not listed

Front-line role at a busy convenience store: greet customers, run the register, suggest add-on purchases, and help with store and food program tasks. Offers weekly pay, weekly bonus potential, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 16970 US Hwy 431 South, Headland, AL 36345

Type: Full-time

Shift: Days (weekdays + weekend availability required)

Days (weekdays + weekend availability required) Salary: Not listed

Step into management with a role that helps run the whole station: assist with hiring, supervising staff, bookkeeping, merchandising, and leading the food program. Includes weekly pay, paid vacation, bonuses, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and leadership experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift or benefit that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.