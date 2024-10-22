Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HBCU Gameday

    North Carolina A&T sack leader to hit transfer portal

    By Steven J. Gaither,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEkrz_0wHZrTRv00

    Days after suffering a crushing 42-point loss on its homecoming, North Carolina A&T football will likely lose its best pass rusher.

    Joshua Hardy announced via Twitter/X on Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal. Hardy, a redshirt sophomore  defensive end at North Carolina A&T, stands at 6’4″ and weighs 243 pounds. He said he will not play in any more games for NC A&T.

    Hardy currently leads NC A&T in sacks with three in seven games. He has a total of five tackles — three of them for loss. He’s also forced a fumble.

    He hails from Bowie, Maryland, where he starred at Annapolis Area Christian School. Rated as a three-star recruit by major scouting platforms, Hardy earned recognition as one of the top edge defensive ends in Maryland. During his senior year, he started all eight games and earned all-conference honors. Hardy’s father, the late Corries Hardy, played football at the University of Miami.

    North Carolina A&T is currently 1-6 following Saturday’s 59-17 homecoming loss to Hampton University.

    NC A&T head coach Vincent Brown said on Monday he believes his team is still with him, despite its struggles.

    “I think our kids stayed engaged. There’s a lot of emotions throughout the course of the game. A guy makes a mistake, and then one player jumps in and claps back at him. So there’s a lot of emotion. I felt like our guys stayed engaged throughout the course of the game. If you look at the score at the beginning of the fourth quarter, we were down two scores, and I didn’t think the game would go the way it did. Our guys stayed engaged, and I felt like we had a chance early on in the game.”

    The post North Carolina A&T sack leader to hit transfer portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    SoulRebel69
    1d ago
    I don’t know why he would go to this trash ass school for anyways. Just wasted two good years 🤷🏽‍♀️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    HBCU football: Howard University vs Norfolk State —who can get back on track?
    HBCU Gameday2 days ago
    HBCU faces allegations of bats, snakes in showers by soccer team
    HBCU Gameday2 days ago
    SWAC Hall of Fame names stellar 2024 class
    HBCU Gameday15 hours ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    North Carolina A&T's football identity crisis
    ClutchPoints1 day ago
    HBCU homecoming sees six shot, one fatality
    HBCU Gameday3 days ago
    North Carolina burger joint ranks among the nation’s Finest. Why fans crave it
    Town Talks1 day ago
    These four NC restaurants rank among the nation’s best. Why fans love eating there
    Town Talks18 hours ago
    HBCU looks to clear the air on deadly shooting near campus
    HBCU Gameday11 days ago
    Prayers Are Pouring In For Panthers Quarterback Andy Dalton
    The Spun1 day ago
    HBCU Football has been waiting for this MEAC matchup
    HBCU Gameday2 days ago
    Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Reacts To Brittany Mahomes' Sunday Outfit
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    North Carolina Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    WTQR Q104.12 days ago
    HBCU football: WSSU preps for big crowd for big game
    HBCU Gameday1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    North Carolina A&T grilled after humbling homecoming loss
    HBCU Gameday2 days ago
    Texas HBCU cuts ribbon on multimillion dollar athletic facility
    HBCU Gameday1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    HBCU coach doesn’t want players in club during homecoming week
    HBCU Gameday2 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily26 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    HBCU has record setting homecoming donation week
    HBCU Gameday8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    Leader of the MEAC. N.C. A&T bowling receives big respect in national rankings
    247Sports1 day ago
    Fact Check: Did NC Lineman Find Man Buried in Mud Who Said Wife, Children Died Beneath Him in Hurricane Helene?
    Snopes6 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy