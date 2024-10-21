Open in App
    HBCU Football: Jackson State up, FAMU out of FCS top 25

    By HBCU Gameday Newswire,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5xAW_0wFs2Q5j00

    Courtesy of Jackson State Athletics

    WACO, Texas | Jackson State moved up two spots following its 35-21 HBCU football victory over Florida A&M (FAMU) on Saturday, moving to No. 23 in the latest AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl released Monday morning.

    Jackson State (5-2, 3-0 SWAC) appeared in the poll last week for the first time this season and faced FAMU in one of three games that featured nationally-ranked teams matched up. The Tigers return to HBCU football action this weekend on the road against Bethune-Cookman on HBCUGo.

    AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl – October 21, 2024

    Rk School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. Week 8 Next Game
    1 North Dakota St. (24) 7-1 648 2 D. No. 1 South Dakota St., 13-9 Oct. 26 at Murray St.
    2 Montana St. (2) 8-0 614 3 D. Portland St., 44-14 Nov. 2 at Eastern Washington
    3 South Dakota St. 5-2 590 1 Lost to No. 2 North Dakota St., 13-9 Oct. 26 vs. No. 4 South Dakota
    4 South Dakota 6-1 581 4 D. Youngstown St., 27-17 Oct. 26 at No. 3 South Dakota St.
    5 UC Davis 7-1 542 6 D. Eastern Washington, 48-38 Nov. 2 vs. Northern Colorado
    6 Southeast Missouri St. 7-1 502 8 D. Charleston Southern, 26-13 Oct. 26 vs. Gardner-Webb
    7 North Dakota 5-2 476 10 D. Northern Iowa, 31-7 Oct. 26 at Youngstown St.
    8 Tarleton St. 6-1 472 9 Idle Oct. 26 at Austin Peay
    9 Montana 5-2 409 11 Idle Oct. 26 at Northern Colorado
    10 Central Arkansas 5-2 366 12 Idle Oct. 26 vs. North Alabama
    11 UIW 5-2 350 13 D. McNeese, 30-17 Oct. 26 at Southeastern Louisiana
    12 Idaho 5-3 327 14 D. Cal Poly, 34-29 Oct. 26 vs. Eastern Washington
    13 Richmond 5-2 308 15 D. Delaware, 28-9 Oct. 26 at Bryant
    14 Villanova 5-2 301 5 Lost to Maine, 35-7 Oct. 26 vs. New Hampshire
    15 William & Mary 5-2 285 16 D. Campbell, 35-28 Oct. 26 at No. 24 Stony Brook
    16 Rhode Island 6-1 262 17 D. No. 19 New Hampshire, 26-9 Oct. 26 vs. Maine
    17 Mercer 6-1 261 7 Lost to Samford, 55-35 Oct. 26 vs. Western Carolina
    18 Missouri St. 5-2 201 20 D. Indiana St., 46-21 Oct. 26 at Northern Iowa
    19 ACU 5-3 192 21t D. Eastern Kentucky, 34-20 Nov. 2 vs. Southern Utah
    20 Illinois St. 5-3 147 23 D. Murray St., 40-32 Nov. 2 vs. Youngstown St.
    21 North Carolina Central 5-2 131 21t Idle Oct. 26 vs. Morgan St.
    22 Dartmouth 5-0 110 24 D. Central Connecticut St., 20-16 Oct. 26 at Columbia
    23 Jackson St. 5-2 82 25 D. No. 18 Florida A&M, 35-21 Oct. 26 at Bethune-Cookman
    24 Stony Brook 5-2 49 NR D. Towson, 52-24 Oct. 26 vs. No. 15 William & Mary
    25 Chattanooga 4-3 40 NR D. Wofford, 37-5 Oct. 26 vs. VMI
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gbh2M_0wFs2Q5j00

    Dropped Out: FAMU (18) , New Hampshire (19)

    Others Receiving Votes: Duquesne, 37; New Hampshire, 22; East Tennessee St., 18; UT Martin, 18; Western Carolina, 18; FAMU, 15 ; Monmouth (N.J.), 15; Tennessee St., 13; Sacramento St., 10; Harvard, 8; Drake, 7; Columbia, 5; Lafayette, 4; Robert Morris, 4; Lamar, 3; Butler, 2; Northern Arizona, 2; Samford, 2; Southeastern Louisiana, 1.

    HBCU football teams are in BOLD

    The post HBCU Football: Jackson State up, FAMU out of FCS top 25 appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

