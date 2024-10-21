HBCU Football: Jackson State up, FAMU out of FCS top 25

WACO, Texas | Jackson State moved up two spots following its 35-21 HBCU football victory over Florida A&M (FAMU) on Saturday, moving to No. 23 in the latest AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl released Monday morning.
Jackson State (5-2, 3-0 SWAC) appeared in the poll last week for the first time this season and faced FAMU in one of three games that featured nationally-ranked teams matched up. The Tigers return to HBCU football action this weekend on the road against Bethune-Cookman on HBCUGo.
AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl – October 21, 2024
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0