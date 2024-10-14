HBCU RB gets first action on NFL active roster

Former Florida A&M (FAMU) All-SWAC running back Terrell Jennings got the call all players wish for. The HBCU football alum was called up from the NFL practice roster to active duty for the New England Patriots game against the Houston Texans.

https://twitter.com/FAMU_FB/status/1822030501361938614

Jennings would not only be called up but also get five touches in the game. He had a long run of five yards, tallying 13 yards on the day. It was welcome exposure for the HBCU RB who has made his way through rookie camps, training camps, and the practice squad and finally got the opportunity to see time in a real NFL game.

The New England Patriots would lose to CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, but that didn’t diminish Jennings’ excitement for making his debut in the league. Jennings becomes the fourth active Rattler on NFL rosters, joining Markquese Bell (Dallas), Isaiah Land (Indianapolis), and recently activated Xavier Smith (Los Angeles Rams). These four players were brought in under Willie Simmons and developed into NFL-caliber athletes.

Simmons is extremely proud of Jennings. “If you looked up the word perseverance in the dictionary, you’d probably see a picture of Terrell Jennings. If anyone knows his story, seeing where he came from and where he is today is truly remarkable. I’m so proud he’s getting to live out his dream and I look forward to seeing what God has in store for him.” Jennings came to FAMU from Jacksonville where he had to battle for playing time.

Terrell Jennings breaks a run Photo: Zachary Wilson/HBCU Gameday

He would show signs of promise during his first three seasons, but it would be his senior season when he came into his own—a mature, leaner. And faster Jennings emerged and was a threat to run up the middle, to run around the end, and as a receiver out of the backfield. He was a key component in the Rattlers’ 2023 Celebration Bowl Championship.

