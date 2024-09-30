Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • HBCU Gameday

    HBCU basketball power releases its 2024-25 schedule

    By HBCU Gameday Newswire,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNbIF_0vpHsULG00

    Courtesy of NCCU Athletics

    DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) men’s basketball team unveiled its 2024-25 HBCU basketball schedule featuring 31 games, 17 of which are non-conference opponents with 14 opportunities to catch the home team in McDougald-McLendon Arena.

    The Eagles open the season at George Mason University on Monday, Nov. 4. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. start time in Fairfax, Va., and will also be streamed on ESPN+. The last time the two teams met was in 2018 with the Patriots defeating NCCU.

    NC Central will face multiple schools from the Big South Conference leading up to Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play. Two of those teams include Gardner-Webb University and High Point University (Nov. 12). The Eagles have a home-and-home series with Gardner-Webb this season playing on Nov. 8 and Dec. 7.

    Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, NCCU will battle in the Rock Hill Classic hosted by Winthrop University from Nov. 15-17. The other schools headlining the event include the College of William & Mary and Georgia Southern University. The men’s basketball team will also be traveling to Atlanta to face Georgia State University (Nov. 22) before returning home to host Carolina University (Nov. 25) and Virginia University of Lynchburg (Nov. 30).

    Entering the month of December, the Eagles host Radford University (Dec. 5) and will battle on the road for three straight games including West Virginia University (Dec. 10) and Longwood University with the latter being a home-and-home as well within a six-day span (Dec. 14 and Dec. 20).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waHiW_0vpHsULG00

    Two more familiar squads will play in Durham as NC Central welcomes Mid-Atlantic Christian University (Dec. 17) and St. Andrews University (Dec. 31) as both teams visited the Eagles last season.

    The Maroon & Gray continues its HBCU basketball rivalry in Greensboro, N.C. against North Carolina A&T State University on Dec. 28 as part of the inaugural CBS Sports Classic: HBCU Showcase airing on CBS and Paramount+ at 2 p.m.

    Slated for the new year, NC Central opens the MEAC regular season on the road in Baltimore, Md. facing Coppin State University (Jan. 4) and Morgan State University (Jan. 6). The home schedule of conference contests includes the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (Jan. 11), Delaware State University (Jan. 13), South Carolina State University (Jan. 25), Coppin State (Feb. 15), Morgan State (Feb. 17), Howard University (March 1) and Norfolk State University (March 3).

    The 2025 MEAC Basketball Tournament takes place in Norfolk, Va. from March 12-15 at the Norfolk Scope Arena. All eight schools automatically qualify to compete for a chance to be named conference tournament champions.

    The post HBCU basketball power releases its 2024-25 schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Dance team to perform at HBCU game with cheerleaders
    HBCU Gameday9 hours ago
    HBCU Football: Howard looks to regroup after Princeton loss
    HBCU Gameday1 day ago
    HBCU football squads ranked nationally entering Oct.
    HBCU Gameday2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Atlanta Hawks bring HBCU star to NBA organization
    HBCU Gameday2 days ago
    HBCU claims to be the first to launch private merch label
    HBCU Gameday1 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Can Wyoming’s populist Freedom Caucus learn from the Idaho FC’s implosion?
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Texas HBCU breaks ground on stadiums funded by local MLB team
    HBCU Gameday7 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile13 hours ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News16 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile15 days ago
    HBCU band names fourth woman in its history as drum major
    HBCU Gameday2 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Olympic Silver Medalist visits hometown HBCU track team
    HBCU Gameday1 day ago
    Enrollment woes, free speech and guns: UW delivers its ‘state of the university’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy