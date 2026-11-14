Hazleton has a nice mix of retail and hospital front desk roles right now. Good options if you like helping people face‑to‑face and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Hazleton, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with farm, pet, and outdoor gear while keeping the store running smoothly. No experience or diploma required, and part-timers can qualify for medical, dental, vision, life insurance, parental leave, and tuition help once hours and time-on-job requirements are met.

Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network

Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton, Hazleton, PA

Type: Per diem (as needed), day shift, variable hours 6a–8p, Sunday–Saturday with rotating weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Welcome and guide patients and visitors in the hospital lobby, answer questions, and sometimes escort guests or push wheelchairs. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service, are comfortable with computers, and want flexible, as‑needed hours.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 761 Airport Rd, Hazle Township, PA 18202

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$34/hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual or quarterly incentives

Lead the front end of the store: support cashiers, handle returns and payments, and keep customer service running smoothly. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.