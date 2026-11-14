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🏥 Hazleton, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Hazleton’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in medicine or school-based therapy, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.
Locum Physical Medicine & Rehab Physician – $190–$205/hr
- Employer: Aya Locums
- Location: Hazleton, PA (Acute Care Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Locum, 13-week contract
- Pay: $190–$205 per hour
- Schedule: Standard 8-hour days (8:00–17:00) plus on-call coverage
Locum PM&R role with strong hourly pay and a clear 13-week assignment. Aya covers travel, lodging, malpractice, and offers in-house credentialing and dedicated support.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist (K–8, 2–3 days/week)
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Hazleton, PA area schools
- Type: Full-time travel contract (school year), 2–3 days/week on site
- Pay: Premium travel pay (exact rate not listed)
Travel SLP role serving K–8 students as overflow support. Comes with non-taxable stipends, healthcare, 401(k), travel assistance, and a flexible 2–3 day schedule through the end of the school year.
School-Based Speech Language Pathologist (Part-Time, K–8)
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Hazleton, PA schools
- Type: Part-time contract, 2–3 days/week
- Pay: Not listed
Part-time SLP role focused on K–8 students, helping with overflow cases so every student gets services. Start ASAP, enjoy a supportive school team, and keep your schedule light but steady.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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