Hazleton’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Greif

Greif Location: Hazleton, PA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (4 pm – 12 am)

Pay: $24.18 – $41.20/hour (most new hires $30–$35/hour ), plus possible short-term incentive

(most new hires ), plus possible short-term incentive Perks: $2,000 sign-on bonus, health/dental/vision day one, 401(k) with match, company-paid life insurance, EAP, referral program

Work on preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair of mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems. Good fit if you have 2–4 years’ experience, can read diagrams, and want strong benefits from a global packaging leader.

Employer: Polyglass

Location: Hazleton, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Free or low-cost health plan, 401(k) with 6% company match, tuition reimbursement (up to 100%), student loan help, PTO, 10 paid holidays, dental/vision, gym reimbursement

Lead all production functions in a roofing and waterproofing plant, driving safety, quality, and continuous improvement. Great for bilingual Spanish/English leaders with 5+ years managing managers in manufacturing.

Employer: Johns Manville

Location: Hazleton, PA

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (8 or 12 hours)

Pay: $24.76/hour

Perks: Multiple medical plan options, dental, vision, wellness program, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation, sick and parental leave, life and disability insurance, EAP, tuition reimbursement

Hands-on production role in insulation and roofing materials, with a pay-for-skills progression path. You’ll follow safety procedures, keep the line running, and handle physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs, standing, bending) in a fast-paced plant.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.