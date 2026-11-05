🚧 Hazleton, PA Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hazleton’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks in construction and skilled trades hiring today.

Employer: Atlantic Carbon / American Anthracite

Atlantic Carbon / American Anthracite Location: Hazleton, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.45 – $30.65 per hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, life insurance, retirement plan, employee discount

If you’ve run big dozers (CAT D8/D9/D10 or similar) in mining or heavy construction, this role puts you at the center of pit operations—pushing material, cutting safe benches, and caring for your machine. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, reliable, and want steady hours with full benefits.

Employer: AFW

Location: Hazleton, PA (travel required, in person)

(travel required, in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00 – $38.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance

Lead field crews building and maintaining overhead telecom and utility lines—fiber, coax, strand, and pole work. Ideal if you have 3+ years in aerial telecom/utility construction, some leadership experience, a clean driver’s license, and don’t mind working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: H&K Group, Inc. – Hazleton Division

Location: Hazleton, PA (shop-based, in person)

(shop-based, in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (not listed) Benefits: 100% company-paid health benefits, 401(k) savings plan, tuition reimbursement, training programs

Shop welder role fabricating and repairing metal parts in a fast-paced, heavy-industry environment. Great for someone comfortable with multiple welding processes and hand tools who wants strong benefits and room to grow with a large construction group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; good trade jobs in Hazleton tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.