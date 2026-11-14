Hazlet has a nice mix of front-line customer roles and office-based support jobs right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady, full-time work.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Location: Hazlet, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Costco notes a comprehensive benefits package)

Keep the Costco gas station running smoothly: watch the pumps, direct traffic, clean spills, and help members with questions. This is a good fit if you like being on your feet, working outdoors, and want strong benefits like health coverage and retirement plans.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Hazlet, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Chase offers a competitive total rewards package, with possible incentives depending on role)

Front-facing bank role where you greet walk-in customers, answer questions, and suggest banking solutions using Chase’s apps and tools. Great if you enjoy talking with people, solving money questions, and want a long-term path in financial services.

Employer: Green Line Botanicals

Location: Hazlet, NJ (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $85,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) with 3% match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, paid time off

Office-based role supporting customers and internal teams for a growing ingredient business. Ideal if you have a science background, like organizing documents and data, and want a mix of customer service plus technical/regulatory work.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.