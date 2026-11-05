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Hazlet

Free Social Club for Young Adults With Special Needs

5 days ago
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Hazlet Recreation is offering a free weekly social club called Let’s Get Social for young adults age 16 and up with special needs at the James J. Cullen Center (1776 Union Ave.). The group meets on Mondays from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM and includes activities such as pickleball, crafts, games, fitness, and parties; an adult chaperone is required, and registration is mandatory. Sign up online: register.communitypass.net/Hazlet.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hazlet Recreation Department

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