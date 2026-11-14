Hazlehurst has a few solid part-time retail openings right now, with flexible hours and room to grow. If you want steady work without giving up your whole schedule, these are worth a look.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Driveline Retail Merchandising Location: Hazlehurst, GA (travel to stores within ~25 miles)

(travel to stores within ~25 miles) Type: Part-time, very flexible hours

Pay: $10/hour

You set your own schedule and work in different stores, handling displays, stocking, and audits. Good fit if you like working on your own, staying active, and want flexible hours plus access to benefits like telemedicine, vision/dental options, and a 401(k).

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Hazlehurst, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (includes competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) + stock plan, health benefits)

Help customers at the counter and on the phone find the right auto parts, handle the register, and sometimes make deliveries. Great if you enjoy talking with people, like cars (or want to learn), and want a job with strong promote-from-within growth and tuition assistance.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1061

Location: 136 E Jarman St, Hazlehurst, GA 31539

Type: Part-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Unload trucks and stock freight, mostly in the backroom, with some heavy lifting and possible forklift work. Strong pick if you want higher hourly pay, solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off), and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good part-time spots don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.