Hazelwood’s industrial side is busy right now, and hands-on techs are in demand. If you like fixing things and staying active on the job, this one’s worth a look.

Featured Manufacturing & Repair Job in Hazelwood, MO

Employer: Rug Doctor by BISSELL

Rug Doctor by Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday

, Monday–Friday Salary: Not listed (includes full benefits)

Full-time role repairing and maintaining carpet cleaning machines, plus light warehouse work. Good fit if you’re a self-starter, like to work with your hands, and have mechanical/electrical aptitude and can safely lift 40–75 lbs.

You’ll diagnose and fix equipment, prep machines for shipping, and keep the repair area organized while supporting established field locations.

If this sounds like you, don’t overthink it—save the link, update your resume, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.