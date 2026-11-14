Hazelwood has a steady flow of retail and customer service openings right now, from gas stations to mall shops. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Part-time (Casual)

Salary: Not listed; pay based on experience and local minimum wage, with possible bonus/commission and a benefits package

Help shoppers pick out high-quality, fashion-forward sunglasses while learning sales and customer service skills. This role comes with training, growth potential, and access to employee discounts in a global eyewear brand.

Note: This is the same role as the Indeed posting for Sunglass Hut; just one opening, two different links.

Employer: QuikTrip

Location: Hazelwood, MO (North St. Louis County area)

(North St. Louis County area) Type: Full-time, shift work (may include evenings, weekends, holidays)

(may include evenings, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed; QuikTrip notes QT Store Job Wages and employee benefits

Front-line role in a busy convenience store: helping customers, running the register, stocking, cleaning, and preparing food. Good fit if you’re 16+ and want steady hours, teamwork, and a job where you’re always moving.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application this week while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.