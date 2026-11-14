Hazelwood’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in advanced manufacturing and defense. If you’ve got mechanical, controls, or systems skills, there are some strong full-time options here.

Employer: Betallic

Betallic Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays)

Family-owned Betallic, a global balloon manufacturer, needs a Mechanical Engineer to keep their production equipment running safely and efficiently. You’ll improve mechanical processes, develop and manage projects, work with a creative team on heated dies and layouts, and help choose materials and specs for production.

Good fit if you: have a BS in Mechanical Engineering, electric high/low voltage background, and about 5+ years’ experience with strong problem-solving and hands-on mechanical skills.

Employer: Betallic

Betallic Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed (includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays)

This role designs and maintains the PLC, robotics, and HMI/SCADA systems that power Betallic’s custom balloon manufacturing lines. You’ll program Allen-Bradley/Siemens-style PLCs, work with industrial robots, troubleshoot automation issues, and support new equipment installs.

Good fit if you: have PLC and robotics programming experience, an electrical high/low voltage background, and ~3+ years in industrial automation/controls or similar.

Employer: SoTalent (recruiting for a defense/aerospace client)

(recruiting for a defense/aerospace client) Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site (1st shift)

Salary: $112,200 – $151,800/year

Lead MBSE work for international F-15 flight simulator and training systems. You’ll own the system architecture model, set modeling standards, guide multi-user workflows, mentor junior engineers, and support requirements traceability and verification across high-fidelity simulation platforms.

Good fit if you: have 3+ years of systems engineering, experience with SysML and architecture models, can obtain a U.S. Secret clearance, and like being the go-to technical lead on complex aerospace systems.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.