📢 Hazelwood high school students advising district leaders

Hazelwood School District has a Student Advisory Council that gives high school students a direct voice with district leadership.

Students are selected by principals at Hazelwood West High, Hazelwood Central High, Hazelwood East High, and the Hazelwood Opportunity Center. The group meets monthly with Superintendent Dr. Bonita Jamison, Assistant Superintendent of High Schools Dr. Chauncey Granger, and Director of Communications and Public Relations Darrin Lilly.

At these meetings, students:

Do team-building activities

Celebrate what’s going well at their schools

Share honest feedback, ideas, and concerns about their school experience

Their input helps district leaders understand what’s working and where there’s room to grow. The most recent meeting was on Monday, November 9, continuing student-centered conversations that help shape decisions across HSD.

If you’re a Hazelwood high school student interested in this kind of leadership role, start by asking your principal how students are chosen for the council.