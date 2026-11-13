Hazelwood is busy with local freight and food distribution, so driving jobs here stay active and steady. If you like being home daily and keeping wheels turning close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: TransForce

TransForce Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time, Temp-to-Hire

Pay: $29/hr + OT after 40 hours

Route: Local, home daily, yard spotting (no-touch freight)

Monday–Friday, 7am–4pm schedule with steady hours and a driver-focused team. You’ll spot trailers, move dry vans and rail containers, and be home every night, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) and more.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: Hazelwood, MO (local routes)

Type: Listed as Internship (30–40 hrs/week)

(30–40 hrs/week) Pay: $22/hr

Route: Local, frequent stops, community sites

Drive a Ford F-450 with a 32-foot trailer and help run food distribution events around town. This role mixes driving with hands-on work setting up, unloading, and serving the community, Monday–Friday or Tuesday–Saturday, 6:00am–4:30pm.

Employer: Prairie Farms Dairy

Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Pay: Starts at $30.43/hr

Hours: Guaranteed 10 hours/day, flexible schedule with some Saturdays

Operate company trucks over 4 tons to move dairy products, with a Class A CDL required. You get steady hours, company-provided uniforms, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and thrift plan, plus a long-established, farmer-owned employer.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.