Hazelwood’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and a standout engineering spot paying over $80K. If you like working with machines or improving how products are made, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rug Doctor by BISSELL

Rug Doctor by BISSELL Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Work mostly on your own repairing carpet cleaning machines, doing light warehouse work, and keeping equipment ready for the field. Great fit if you like working with your hands, have basic mechanical/electrical skills, and can safely lift 40–75 lbs.

Employer: MiTek

Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run slitting equipment, handle coils and shipments, and keep production and quality reports up to date. This role comes with strong perks like day-one medical, 13 holidays, PTO, bonuses, 401(k) match, and tuition help if you have manufacturing experience and can read measuring tools.

Employer: Aesculap Inc. (B. Braun Group)

Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $83,834 – $125,751

Mid-level quality engineering role in medical devices, leading investigations, validation work, and quality system improvements across a large product line. Comes with strong benefits (healthcare, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, paid holidays, vacation and sick time) and impact on products used in hospital ORs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.