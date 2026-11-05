🏭 Hazelwood, MO Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hazelwood’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around medical and building products. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aesculap (part of B. Braun Medical Inc. )

Aesculap (part of ) Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $19.31–$27.03/hour

Work with surgical instrument loaner sets: disinfect, clean, rebuild, and track them so hospitals get what they need on time. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, have 1+ year around central service or surgical instruments, and want solid benefits like healthcare, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Ryder System

Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift

, 2nd shift Pay: $20.23/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential (paid weekly)

Handle medical supplies in a clean, organized warehouse using RF scanners, pallet jacks, and more. Comes with benefits starting at 30 days, paid training, PTO, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts—great if you have warehouse or forklift experience and can stand, lift up to 35 lbs, and work a flexible schedule.

Employer: MiTek (a Berkshire Hathaway company)

(a Berkshire Hathaway company) Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the production schedule by tracking orders, updating the ERP system, and helping with inventory and basic data analysis. Ideal if you have 1–2 years in manufacturing or production control, are comfortable with Microsoft Office, and want strong perks like generous time off, day-one medical, bonuses, and 401(k) with profit sharing.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.