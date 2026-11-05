🔧 Hazelwood, MO Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hazelwood has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, grounds, and equipment in top shape. These roles come with steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

McLane Company, Inc. Location: Hazelwood, MO (CK St. Louis distribution center)

(CK St. Louis distribution center) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Evenings, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $16.50/hour

Keep the warehouse, offices, restrooms, break rooms, and grounds clean and safe. This is a good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and like moving around all shift. Benefits start after 60 days and include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with profit sharing, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service

Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time

Estimated Earnings (after training): $40,000–$60,000/year

Use specialized equipment to remove water from homes and buildings, tear out damaged materials, and help get spaces back to normal. No prior experience needed—paid training, flexible schedules, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Jobot (for a manufacturing/distribution client)

Location: Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $30–$35/hour

Hands-on role keeping manufacturing equipment running—inspections, preventive maintenance, electrical and mechanical repairs, and emergency fixes. Best for someone with 5+ years maintenance experience in manufacturing who likes problem-solving and wants strong pay, benefits, and long-term growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.