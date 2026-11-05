🏥 Hazelwood, MO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Hazelwood’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options both in clinics and behind the scenes in the lab. Here are a couple of solid roles if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Mercy Clinic Hazelwood Pediatrics, 637 Dunn Road, Suite 102B, Hazelwood, MO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, straight shift)

Category: Clinical support / front desk

Be the welcoming face of a busy pediatric clinic while also learning some back-office clinical skills. This role mixes front desk work (phones, scheduling, insurance, records) with basic clinical support (vitals, rooming patients, vaccines, point-of-care tests) and comes with day-one health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more. Great fit if you like working with kids and families and want a long-term healthcare career.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the exact same position at Mercy Clinic Hazelwood Pediatrics.

Employer: averhealth

Location: Hazelwood, MO (lab serving St. Louis, MO)

Hazelwood, MO (lab serving St. Louis, MO) Type: Part-time (20+ hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4-hour shift starting between 2:00–4:00 PM (your choice)

Pay: $16.30–$17/hr (listing mentions both; check posting for current rate)

Work in a state-of-the-art lab handling urine specimens for LCMS testing—perfect if you want experience in medical, addiction services, law enforcement, or emergency services. You’ll prep and dispose of samples, keep the work area clean, and get company-paid training, part-time benefits, uniform allowance, bonuses, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Hazelwood tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.