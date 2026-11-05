🏭 Hazel Park, MI Manufacturing: Multiple Roles from Floor to Plant Lead

Hazel Park’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from hands-on production work to top-level plant leadership. If you like fast-paced, industrial settings, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Voltava (onsite at Avancez Assembly )

Voltava (onsite at ) Location: Hazel Park, MI

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Operate sit-down or stand-up forklifts to move, rack, and load product in a busy manufacturing warehouse. Good fit if you’re reliable, safety-focused, can stand 8–9 hours, and want experience in a production environment.

Employer: Jeeter – a DreamFields Brand

Location: Hazel Park, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead the infusion production team for a major cannabis brand, handling training, daily quotas, quality checks, and record-keeping. Great for someone 21+ with strong attention to detail who wants a hands-on leadership role in a growing industry.

Employer: Jeeter – a DreamFields Brand

Location: Hazel Park, MI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Support cannabis processing and infusion by tracking inventory, logging data, and keeping production areas clean and compliant. Ideal if you’re 21+, have 1+ year of manufacturing (or kitchen/baking) experience, and like detailed, process-driven work.

Employer: Mayville Engineering Company (MEC)

Location: Hazel Park, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee manufacturing operations to hit safety, quality, schedule, and cost goals across the facility. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) and 5+ years in manufacturing operations who’s ready to lead teams and drive process improvements.

Employer: Mayville Engineering Company (MEC)

Location: Hazel Park, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run all operations for the plant, from production and quality to budgets, safety, and staffing. A strong match if you have a Bachelor’s degree and 7+ years’ experience in manufacturing or engineering and want full-site leadership responsibility.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.