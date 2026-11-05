🏥 Hazard, KY Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Nursing & NP Roles

Hazard’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with steady demand for nurses and advanced practice providers. If you’re in nursing or primary care, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH)

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Location: Hazard, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as an RN at ARH Hazard providing direct patient care, doing full assessments, creating and updating care plans, and collaborating with a full care team. You’ll supervise support staff, mentor students, and play a key role in discharge planning and patient education.

Highlights:

Use your critical thinking skills across psychological, biological, and social needs

Hands-on patient care plus leadership and teaching opportunities

Requires RN license, BLS, and de-escalation training (within 6 months); ADN required, BSN preferred

Note: There are multiple RN postings at ARH with the same description; they appear to be for similar or overlapping roles, so they’re grouped here.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Hazard, KY (travel to member homes/SNFs)

Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: Per-assessment; $90–$115 per visit, with examples of $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume

Conduct 1-hour in-home or facility-based health assessments for adult and geriatric patients. You’ll review medical history, medications, social environment, and risks, and help close care gaps with detailed documentation and education.

Highlights:

Very flexible hours (visits can be scheduled 7 days a week, 8am–7pm based on your availability)

(visits can be scheduled based on your availability) Mileage reimbursement, 401(k), referral bonuses , and access to free CE

, and access to NP with Master’s degree (or equivalent), current NP license, BLS/ACLS/CPR, and valid driver’s license required; new grads encouraged to apply

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—update your resume and click through to apply or save the listing so you can come back to it soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.