The Haywood County Public Library is hosting an Angel Tree with The Salvation Army, offering chances to sponsor one of 15 Haywood County children this holiday season. Residents can take a tag from the tree with a child’s needs and wants, then return new, unwrapped gifts to the same tree by 2026-12-04. For questions, contact Community Engagement Librarian Zachary Jones at 828-356-2502.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Haywood County Public Library