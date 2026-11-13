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Haywood County
Library hosts Angel Tree for local children
9 days ago
The Haywood County Public Library is hosting an Angel Tree with The Salvation Army, offering chances to sponsor one of 15 Haywood County children this holiday season. Residents can take a tag from the tree with a child’s needs and wants, then return new, unwrapped gifts to the same tree by 2026-12-04. For questions, contact Community Engagement Librarian Zachary Jones at 828-356-2502.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Haywood County Public Library
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