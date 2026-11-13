📢 Haywood Register of Deeds honored with state’s top award

Haywood County’s Register of Deeds, Sherri Rogers, has received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest civilian honor. The award was given by Governor Josh Stein in recognition of her decades of service to Haywood County and the state.

Rogers is retiring after 35 years in the Register of Deeds office, including service as Register since 2009. She and her staff scanned every county record back to 1808, and those documents are now available online at haywooddeeds.com.

Over her career, Rogers has earned multiple professional awards and was featured in a 2023 UNC School of Government video about the work of Registers of Deeds.

County leaders and staff are publicly thanking Rogers for her long service and dedication to preserving Haywood County’s records.