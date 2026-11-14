Hayward has a few solid office roles open right now, especially in healthcare and banking. Good fit if you like helping people, staying organized, and working steady hours.

Employer: Tamarack Health

Tamarack Health Location: Hayward, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in the Emergency Department, handling admissions, insurance checks, payments, and patient paperwork. Good match if you’re calm under pressure, have strong people skills, and want to get your foot in the door in healthcare.

Employer: Essentia Health

Location: Hayward Clinic, Hayward, WI

Type: Full-time (0.4 FTE listed)

Salary: $17.26 – $25.51/hour

Schedule: Day shift, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, no weekends/holidays, no call

Clinic front desk role greeting patients, registering them, updating insurance, taking co-pays, and scheduling follow-ups. Nice option if you want steady daytime hours, union protection, and full benefits at a major health system.

Employer: Chippewa Valley Bank

Location: Hayward, WI

Type: Part-time (4 days/week, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Salary: $20.00 – $24.00/hour

Bonus: $1,000 signing bonus after one year

after one year Deadline: Apply by November 30, 2026

Support the Compliance Officer with reports, data entry, filing, and other clerical work at a locally owned bank. Great for someone detail-focused who wants shorter daytime hours, PTO, and a clear hourly rate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.