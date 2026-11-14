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📋 Hayward, WI Admin Jobs With Multiple Local Employers
Hayward has a few solid office roles open right now, especially in healthcare and banking. Good fit if you like helping people, staying organized, and working steady hours.
Patient Access Rep | Full Time | Emergency Department
- Employer: Tamarack Health
- Location: Hayward, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role in the Emergency Department, handling admissions, insurance checks, payments, and patient paperwork. Good match if you’re calm under pressure, have strong people skills, and want to get your foot in the door in healthcare.
Patient Access Representative – Hayward Clinic
- Employer: Essentia Health
- Location: Hayward Clinic, Hayward, WI
- Type: Full-time (0.4 FTE listed)
- Salary: $17.26 – $25.51/hour
- Schedule: Day shift, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, no weekends/holidays, no call
Clinic front desk role greeting patients, registering them, updating insurance, taking co-pays, and scheduling follow-ups. Nice option if you want steady daytime hours, union protection, and full benefits at a major health system.
Administrative Assistant – Compliance Department
- Employer: Chippewa Valley Bank
- Location: Hayward, WI
- Type: Part-time (4 days/week, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM)
- Salary: $20.00 – $24.00/hour
- Bonus: $1,000 signing bonus after one year
- Deadline: Apply by November 30, 2026
Support the Compliance Officer with reports, data entry, filing, and other clerical work at a locally owned bank. Great for someone detail-focused who wants shorter daytime hours, PTO, and a clear hourly rate.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.